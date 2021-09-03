Advertisement

Holocaust survivor to share experience with students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Students at a school near West Palm Beach will hear a first-hand account from a Holocaust survivor on Friday.

Manny Gurowski, 90, will speak at Oxbridge Academy and share his story of survival.

The school said Gurowski will discuss how he hid in basements, traded soap for bread to care for his sick sister and came to America with just $5 in his pocket.

Students will also experience a virtual tour of the Auschwitz and Birkenau concentration camps where the death toll included almost 1 million Jews during the Holocaust.

Gurowski's visit to the school is part of Oxbridge Academy's summer reading program which included books that addressed the Holocaust.

