Port St. Lucie hosting vaccination clinic as Florida adds 1,338 Covid-19 deaths

The state of Florida has reached yet another grim milestone. On Thursday, The Centers For Disease Control and prevention reported 1,338 additional Covid-19 deaths. That's the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

As the delta variant spreads and the numbers continue to rise, local leaders and health officials continue the push to get the vaccination rate up.

On Friday, the City of Port St. Lucie is teaming up with local pulmonologist and critical care physician, Dr. Mark Pamer to get more people vaccinated in St Lucie County.

The free clinic will be held at the St. Lucie Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no appointment needed.

All three vaccines will be offered, the single-dose Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna.

Booster shots will also be available for patients who are immunocompromised.

Make sure you bring a valid ID with you. Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Pamer said the goal here is to not only help stop the spread but also increase the county's vaccine rate which remains the lowest on the Treasure Coast.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, at 46%, less than half of the people living in St. Lucie County are fully vaccinated. Martin County is at 53%, Indian River County is at 58%, Palm Beach County is at 55% and Okeechobee is at 37 percent.

"It's unfortunate that St. Lucie County is lagging our neighbors in Indian River and in Martin County. We're doing the best that we can to get these numbers up, and we need to because we've got a lot of our fellow citizens here who are positive, and who are sick and getting hospitalized and spreading this virus, we've got to do better," Pamer said.

