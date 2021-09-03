West Palm Beach opens new COVID-19 testing site

A new COVID-19 testing site opened Friday at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach.

City officials said the drive-thru site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No appointments are necessary for those seeking to be tested.

Medical personnel will provide both antigen and PCR tests.

The city said testing is free, but available insurance or Medicare/Medicaid programs will be billed to help cover the costs of testing.

People receiving a COVID-19 test should bring their insurance card to the testing center.

The Gaines Park testing site can be accessed only from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and N Mangonia Circle.

