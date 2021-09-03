Advertisement

West Palm Beach opens new COVID-19 testing site

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new COVID-19 testing site opened Friday at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

City officials said the drive-thru site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No appointments are necessary for those seeking to be tested.

Medical personnel will provide both antigen and PCR tests.

The city said testing is free, but available insurance or Medicare/Medicaid programs will be billed to help cover the costs of testing.

People receiving a COVID-19 test should bring their insurance card to the testing center.

The Gaines Park testing site can be accessed only from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and N Mangonia Circle.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
Millions in student debt canceled for Palm Beach State College students
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School
Port St. Lucie man walks out of ICU after having to be flown from Mexico

Latest News

Small plane makes crash-landing on dirt racetrack west of Delray Beach
Palm Beach County schools surpass last year's COVID-19 case count
CCSO is hoping someone will recognize this theft suspect.
Charlotte County Sheriff searching for purse theft suspect
Holocaust survivor to share experience with students