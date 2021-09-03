West Palm Beach opens new COVID-19 testing site
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A new COVID-19 testing site opened Friday at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
City officials said the drive-thru site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
No appointments are necessary for those seeking to be tested.
Medical personnel will provide both antigen and PCR tests.
The city said testing is free, but available insurance or Medicare/Medicaid programs will be billed to help cover the costs of testing.
People receiving a COVID-19 test should bring their insurance card to the testing center.
The Gaines Park testing site can be accessed only from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and N Mangonia Circle.
Scripps Only Content 2021