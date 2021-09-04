Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in West Palm Beach has active Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a busy afternoon Saturday as more than two dozen cars came to Gaines Park in West Palm Beach to get a COVID-19 test.

Many who waited were parents who were bringing their children here to get tested because they say there’s a significant number of students contracting the virus at their schools. It’s been nearly a month since school started in the area. Olivia Barton was one of them.

“We got an alert from her school that there’s a case there, so we decided to get them tested,” said Barton, a parent who came to get her student tested. “We have to wait for the results to see what happens if anybody is positive, we just have to stay home and quarantine.”

The city says no appointments are necessary for those who want to get tested at this latest COVID-19 testing site. Medical personnel will provide both antigen and PCR tests.

City officials say the testing is free, but available insurance or Medicare/Medicaid programs will be billed to help cover the costs of testing.

City officials said the drive-thru site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. No appointments are necessary for those seeking to be tested.

