Man arrested for stealing 60 sets of keys from Boynton Beach auto sales lot

Boynton Beach police say a man broke into an auto sales shop early Friday and stole the keys to 60 cars before fleeing in a stolen pickup truck.

Police were called to LG Auto Sales located at 724 N. Federal Highway in reference to a burglary.

The business owner told police he noticed a silver 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck had been stolen from the parking lot and the lock on the entrance of the compound was missing.

The suspect apparently entered the building and stole a television (valued at $1,500), laptop computer (valued at $1,000), various tools (valued at $3,000), and the keys to 60 cars on the car lot (replacement cost of 60 sets of keys valued at $20,000).

Video surveillance cameras captured a thin White man leaving in the stolen truck at around 2 a.m.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., officers located the stolen pickup truck being driven by a White male, later identified as Gino Puglisi, 52.

Officers attempted to stop the truck, but when they activated their patrol car lights and siren, they say Puglisi sped away at a high rate of speed.

Officers discontinued their brief pursuit, but observed the truck only moments later when Puglisi crashed it into an office building at 432 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Officers saw him flee from the vehicle and searched the area, locating him in front of 416 W. Boynton Beach Bouelvard, where he was pretending to grill on the porch of a first floor apartment.

He refused to speak to deputies about the incident.

All 60 sets of keys were recovered.

Gino Puglisi is being charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

