Vehicle fire extinguished Friday night in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished a car fire Friday night in Lake Worth Beach.

Crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 11:54 p.m. on 2nd Avenue N. at N. A Street.

Crews located a vehicle that was fully involved and extinguished the fire.

All occupants were able to evacuate the vehicle safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

