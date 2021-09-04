Vehicle fire extinguished Friday night in Lake Worth Beach
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished a car fire Friday night in Lake Worth Beach.
Crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 11:54 p.m. on 2nd Avenue N. at N. A Street.
Crews located a vehicle that was fully involved and extinguished the fire.
All occupants were able to evacuate the vehicle safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
