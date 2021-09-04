West Palm Beach Antiques Festival happening this weekend

Attention antique lovers! This weekend at the South Florida Fairgrounds the West Palm Beach Antiques Festival is underway featuring over 100 exhibitors.

"You’ll find everything here. From baseball cards to high end jewelry to fabulous antiques from the 1800s to anything. You’ll never know what you’ll find here," said Bill Pchstein, owner of West Palm Beach Antiques Festival.

The event happens the first weekend of every month.

For more information visit http://wpbaf.com/.



