23-year-old Stuart mother missing since Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are seeking information on a missing and endangered woman.

Perrin Damron, 23, of Stuart was last seen Saturday, September 4, 2021 in the Manatee Creek area.

She failed to pick up her small child.

Her vehicle is accounted for but she has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call Martin County Sheriff's Office at (772) 220-7000.

