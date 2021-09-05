Advertisement

Delray Beach chess club holds tournament

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
James' Chess Club of Delray Beach hosted a back to school and Labor Day tournament at Libby Wesley Park on Sunday.

For the last two years, Willie James McCray has been using his chess club to area youth in Delray’s historically Black West Settlers District teaching young boys and teens how to play the game, respect their opponents and strategize for their future.

"We want to let everybody know that we are one equally and that’s just not a racial thing, that’s just being one. That’s why chess is so important because every individual has a chance to think. Now if you really think that you can think, just sit in front of your opponent and see if you can beat him," said McCray.

Cash prizes were awarded to first, second, and third places.

