Advertisement

Jones starts, Richardson shines as No. 13 Florida beats FAU

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emory Jones' first career start included a touchdown pass, two interceptions and a 35-14 victory against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

Jones was far from sharp in the Swamp, but the fourth-year junior had some moments to build on moving forward.

He did much of his damage with his legs, finishing with 74 of the team's 400 yards rushing.

His backup, Anthony Richardson, looked more ready for the spotlight.

Richardson ran seven times for 160 yards, including a 73-yard score late in the game and an 11-yarder in which he broke three tackles and hurdled another defender.

He was 3-for-8 passing for 40 yards.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
Port St. Lucie man walks out of ICU after having to be flown from Mexico
Millions in student debt canceled for Palm Beach State College students
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School

Latest News

Young throws 4 TDs as No. 1 Alabama routs No. 14 Miami
4 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into St. Lucie County home
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in West Palm Beach has active Saturday
West Palm Beach Antiques Festival happening this weekend