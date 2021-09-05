Palm Beach AFL-CIO holds Labor Day celebration

In honor of Labor Day, a South Florida union chapter hosted a picnic for its workers and their families on Sunday.

Members from building trades unions and the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association met at the Electrical Workers Local Union 728 in West Palm Beach.

The event was hosted by the Palm Beach, Treasure Coast AFL-CIO to celebrate workers and to discuss the PRO act.

"Which is protecting our organizing rights and it’s before congress right now. How better than to have a group of union guys to talk about this," said Pat Emmert, President of Palm Beach, Treasure Coast AFL-CIO.

If that nationwide bill passes, it would be the most expansive labor relations legislation since the National Labor Relations Act of 1935.

