Advertisement

Palm Beach AFL-CIO holds Labor Day celebration

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In honor of Labor Day, a South Florida union chapter hosted a picnic for its workers and their families on Sunday.

Members from building trades unions and the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association met at the Electrical Workers Local Union 728 in West Palm Beach.

The event was hosted by the Palm Beach, Treasure Coast AFL-CIO to celebrate workers and to discuss the PRO act.

"Which is protecting our organizing rights and it’s before congress right now. How better than to have a group of union guys to talk about this," said Pat Emmert, President of Palm Beach, Treasure Coast AFL-CIO.

If that nationwide bill passes, it would be the most expansive labor relations legislation since the National Labor Relations Act of 1935.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Holocaust survivor shares experience with students
Deputies searching for 2 missing girls
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
Port St. Lucie man walks out of ICU after having to be flown from Mexico

Latest News

Riviera Beach cruise line helping Hurricane Ida recovery effort
Delray Beach chess club holds tournament
Polk County gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Stuart man wanted for murder in Arkansas arrested in Martin County