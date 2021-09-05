Riviera Beach cruise line helping Hurricane Ida recovery effort

A Riviera Beach cruise line is helping out in the recovery efforts in Louisiana after hurricane Ida hit that area.

Bahamas Paradise cruise line entered an agreement with New Orleans-based energy provider, Entergy, to help in the Hurricane relief efforts.

Their vessel, the Grand Classica, left yesterday afternoon and it is expected to arrive in New Orleans by Monday. It is carrying relief supplies and will house at least 1,500 workers as they work to restore power to that region.

Oneil Khosa, the CEO, said the Grand Classica will be like a floating city as relief efforts continue.

“We will be able to provide it for their crisis management center right, all the management there if needed they can make the ship headquarters. We have power, we have food, we have air conditioning and we have highly trained staff,” said Khosa.

The cruise line has a history of these types of relief efforts. They chartered their ships to St. Thomas in the days following hurricane Irma and in the Bahamas after hurricane Dorian.

The company said they are working to re-book guests who were scheduled to sail prior to that date. Impacted guests with questions should call Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's customer service line at (800) 374 – 4363 or email service@cruisebp.com.

