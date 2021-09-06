Body of missing Martin County mother recovered, suspect confesses

Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are investigating the murder of a Martin County woman.

Perrin Damron, 23, of Stuart was last seen Saturday, September 4, 2021 in the Manatee Creek area.

Saturday at 10 p.m. a friend of Damron reported her missing to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The friend said that the father of Damron's child picked up their 2-year-old child at 6 p.m. Friday at her house. She found it suspicious that Damron had not had contact with her child since that time.

By Sunday morning investigators learned that Damron was last seen with a family friend, Eric Westergard of Jupiter Farms.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said Westergard made some incriminating statements to investigators and some physical evidence was recovered at his home.

Snyder said Westergard led detectives to an overpass over the Okeechobee waterway at Highway 710 where they recovered Damron's body.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

