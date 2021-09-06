'Mandel Mobile' library brings learning resources on the go

The Mandel Public Library in West Palm Beach is getting innovative by delivering their digital services to your neighborhood.

The library is joining the delivery trend to make sure the library’s tech-savvy resources are accessible to all.

The service is called Mandel Mobile and it’s delivering library services directly to neighborhoods, rotating at three different parks in West Palm Beach.

This week you’ll start to see the library’s brand new Wi-Fi enabled minivan on the move. Not only is it fully loaded with broadband access, the laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots on board are also available to check out. Plus, tutors are offering free homework help to students along with a healthy snack.

The best part is the services are free and open to everyone in the community and don’t even need a library card to participate.

You can catch the Mandel Mobile at a West Palm Beach park every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

@MandelPL brand-new Wi-Fi-enabled minivan travels to communities in the north and south ends of the city, bringing connectivity and assistance to families in need. The minivan provides on-site broadband access as well as laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots that can be borrowed. pic.twitter.com/tF7ZpqKhzE — Linnie Supall (@LinnieSupall) September 6, 2021

