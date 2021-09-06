Advertisement

No. 9 Notre Dame escapes with OT victory at Florida State

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jonathan Doerer made a 41-yard field goal in overtime and No. 9 Notre Dame escaped with a 41-38 victory after Florida State overcame an 18-point deficit Sunday night.

Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left to begin overtime.

Jack Coan completed 26 of 35 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut.

Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis intercepts a pass in front of Florida State wide receiver...
Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis intercepts a pass in front of Florida State wide receiver Keyshawn Helton in the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Coan threw touchdown passes to Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams, Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins.

Notre Dame led 38-20 with 4:37 to go in the third quarter.

Florida State rallied to force overtime, with Jordan Travis connecting with Andrew Parchment on an 8-yard touchdown strike, Treshaun Ward scoring on a 2-yard run, and Fitzgerald tying it with a 43-yard field goal with 40 seconds left.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Deputies searching for 2 missing girls
Stuart man wanted for murder in Arkansas arrested in Martin County
23-year-old Stuart mother missing since Saturday
West Palm Beach Antiques Festival happening this weekend

Latest News

5 Things To Know, Sept. 6, 2021
Founder of 'Boobie Troopers' in fight for her life, continues to serve others
'Mandel Mobile' library brings learning resources on the go
'Boobie Troopers' founder in fight for her life, continues to serve others