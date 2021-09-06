Advertisement

Stuart Police Department experiencing phone, 911 communication issues due to lightning

By WPTV - Staff
Sep. 6, 2021
The Stuart Police Department is experiencing phone and 911 communication issues Monday evening due to lightning.

The department asks individuals to call 911 for emergencies in the city. The call will be directed to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The non-emergency number for Martin County Dispatch center is 772-220-7170.

The department said they are working to fix the issue.

