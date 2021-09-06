Stuart Police Department experiencing phone, 911 communication issues due to lightning
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Stuart Police Department is experiencing phone and 911 communication issues Monday evening due to lightning.
The department asks individuals to call 911 for emergencies in the city. The call will be directed to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
The non-emergency number for Martin County Dispatch center is 772-220-7170.
The department said they are working to fix the issue.
