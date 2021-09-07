Advertisement

Beachland Elementary School reopens following COVID-19 shutdown

By WPTV - Staff
Sep. 7, 2021
Teachers and students returned to Beachland Elementary School in Vero Beach on Tuesday after the school was closed for nearly two weeks because of COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for the School District of Indian River County said the school was closed on Aug. 26 because of positive cases among students and staff members, along with a shortage of employees.

While the school was closed, all students have had to switch gears and take virtual classes.

Treasure Coast Elementary School near Sebastian was also forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That school is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 13

A facial covering mandate is currently in effect for the School District of Indian River County. From now until at least Sept. 15, all K-8 students must wear face masks inside school buildings and on school district transportation with no ability to opt out. The only exceptions are for children with certain medical conditions.

