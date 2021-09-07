Advertisement

Deputies looking for man who attempted to pick up child from elementary school in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies need the public's assistance in identifying a man they say attempted to pick up a child from an elementary school.

The incident occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 3:05 p.m.

Officials said the man, who appears to be approximately between 25 and 35 years old, spoke through the school intercom requesting the child by their last name.

He has a red or brown groomed beard and was wearing a blue shirt with a red Spiderman logo, teal blue shorts, a camo ball cap, black Under Armor shoes, and a gold wedding ring, according to detectives.

The man was driving an unknown make and model dark-colored pickup truck with chrome running boards.

Suspect.PNG
Suspect.PNG

The sheriff's office did not say in which school the incident occurred.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective Tanya Singley at 772-462-3259.

