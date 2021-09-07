Advertisement

Impact the Palm Beaches to begin accepting grant applications

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Impact the Palm Beaches is once again giving away thousands of dollars to nonprofit organizations.

The organization is accepting grant applications from Sept. 17 to Oct. 15 from nonprofits in Palm Beach County.

Over the last six years, Impact the Palm Beaches has awarded $886,000 to local nonprofits to help better the lives of residents.

"Last year over 80 nonprofits submitted an application and because of our membership, we were able to grant two $100,000 Impact Grants and two Merit Grants to four local nonprofits," said Elizabeth Truong, president of Impact the Palm Beaches. "All of our grant recipients truly make a significant difference in the lives of those in need throughout Palm Beach County.”

Impact grants fund the following service areas: arts and culture, education, environment and animal welfare, health and wellness and family.

Click here to learn more about the application process and how to apply.

