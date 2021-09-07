Jupiter Community Center reopens with yoga classes to help veterans

A free yoga program called Connected Warriors, structured specifically to help veterans, is helping men and women of all ages and branches of the military to battle PTSD, injuries, depression and other issues when returning from war.

Yoga classes focus on breathing and strength in the moment, emphasizing the body will feel different every day in different poses.

The organization provides free yoga classes to service members, veterans and their families in several states and cities across the United States, as well as in some military bases.

The programs are based on trauma-conscious therapy, which has been considered a safe, aware environment for veterans.

Yoga instructors, who are often veterans themselves, often gear their class to assist those who might be facing symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Next week Connected Warriors will launch its first outpatient behavioral health center in conjunction with its trauma conscious yoga practice.

“Individually or together, these treatments will encompass a mindfulness approach specifically designed to provide lasting therapeutic intervention to overcome the trauma experiences in combat and related military service,” reads a statement on the Connected Warriors website.

Connected Warriors provides free yoga classes, along with free mats and t-shirts to participants.

There are hundreds of classes offered each week around the world.

For more information or to locate a class near you, visit connectedwarriors.org.



