New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Indian River County

A new drive-thru COVID-19 rapid antigen testing site, exclusively for Indian River County School District students and employees, has opened at the Indian River County Fairgrounds.

The site will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Appointments are necessary and can be booked by calling 772-794-7411. Appointment times are limited.

A parent or guardian must accompany their child to the testing site and will need to bring their student identification card.

Employees of the school district will need their employee identification card.

When you arrive at the testing site, stay in your vehicle and a staff member with the Department of Health will administer the test.

Those who are tested must remain at the site for approximately 20 minutes to receive their test results.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. David K. Moore, stated, “I am grateful to our local Department of Health for stepping in to provide rapid testing to our SDIRC family. Without this testing location, many of our students and employees do not have an easy-access rapid testing location available to them. Opening this testing site will save extra frustration, time, and money for our students and staff members who require a test. We will always prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff members and are proud to work with our local medical professionals to do so.”

