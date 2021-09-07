Advertisement

PBSO looking for missing, possibly endangered 98-year-old man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing, and possibly endangered man.

According to PBSO, Simon Rene Francisco, 98, walked away from his home in the 5800 block of Fernley Drive around 4 p.m. Monday and has not been seen or heard since.

Simon is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simon Rene Francisco is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.

