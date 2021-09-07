Advertisement

Rep. Crist visiting Palm Beach Co. to promote COVID vaccine

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A candidate for governor will be in Palm Beach County on Tuesday afternoon to participate in events promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, is visiting a vaccine site off Military Trail near West Palm Beach at 3 p.m. He will then travel south and speak at a vaccine site in Lake Worth Beach at 5 p.m.

Crist is touring the state in an effort to increase vaccination rates in Florida amid a spike in coronavirus cases this summer.

He will also be visiting Broward and Miami-Dade counties this week to speak at similar vaccine events.

Crist is seeking Florida's highest office for a second time after serving as governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011.

He and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are currently the top Democratic challengers seeking to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

