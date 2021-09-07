Rep. Crist visiting Palm Beach Co. to promote COVID vaccine

A candidate for governor will be in Palm Beach County on Tuesday afternoon to participate in events promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, is visiting a vaccine site off Military Trail near West Palm Beach at 3 p.m. He will then travel south and speak at a vaccine site in Lake Worth Beach at 5 p.m.

Florida, we're going to overcome this pandemic — but we have to work together and encourage folks to get vaccinated.



We’re hitting the ground running on another leg of the #GOTVax tour in Miami, Broward and Palm Beach. Follow along this week! pic.twitter.com/7WrV40OKiH — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) September 6, 2021

Crist is touring the state in an effort to increase vaccination rates in Florida amid a spike in coronavirus cases this summer.

He will also be visiting Broward and Miami-Dade counties this week to speak at similar vaccine events.

Crist is seeking Florida's highest office for a second time after serving as governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011.

He and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are currently the top Democratic challengers seeking to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

