Sanitation workers rescue abandoned litter of kittens

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two sanitation employees rescued a litter of new born kittens that had been tossed.

Waste Pro employees Hiram Gomez and Colin Peters discovered the kittens near a dumpster while collecting garbage in Holmes Beach on Aug. 30.

The pair called animal services who transported the kittens to Island Animal Clinic, 5343 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, for treatment and adoption, while also looking for the mom to nurse the kittens. The kittens will also be spayed and neutered when it is deemed safe.

