Vero Beach police conduct death investigation

Police in Vero Beach said Tuesday afternoon they are conducting a death investigation.

The investigation is occurring in the 3700 block of Ocean Drive.

The department posted photos on their Facebook page just after 1:30 p.m. that show multiple police vehicles at the scene.

Officers in Vero Beach conduct a death investigation in the 3700 block of Ocean Drive on Sept. 7, 2021.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The post on the department's Facebook page said investigators will be in the area for "several hours."

No other details were immediately available.

