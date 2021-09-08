Advertisement

$1,000 reward offered for information on missing Okeechobee County woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about a missing Okeechobee County woman police say was last seen over a year ago.

Kelley Nicole Sherman, 33, was last seen on May 10, 2020, in the area of 605 NE Park Street in Okeechobee.

She has red hair and blue eyes and weighs between 115 and 120 pounds. Police said Kelley has cherries tattoos on the right side of her abdomen and stars on her foot.

Anyone with information about Kelley Nicole Sherman is urged to call the Okeechobee City Police Department at 863-763-5521 and visit the Finding Kelley Nicole Sherman Facebook page.

