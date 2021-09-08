City of West Palm Beach to unveil its newest mural

The City of West Palm Beach will unveil its newest mural. One that a South Florida artist hopes will bring awareness to the gun violence epidemic.

"The whole point of it is to bring awareness," Artist Kyle Holbrook said.

He said his peace sign mural is all about delivering a message.

"I wanted to bring the issue of gun violence to the forefront and of people's minds," Holbrook said. "The more people thinking about it the more opportunities we have to come up with solutions."

He said there are few cities that aren't touched by gun violence across the nation during the recent pandemic.

"Just seeing after quarantine how the gun violence has been continuing to go up just going crazy," Holbrook added. "It seems like the victims are young and younger."

The mural is a 7-foot tall contemporary street-style piece at the back of the 517 Clematis Street building in downtown West Palm Beach.

"It's small enough to get selfies and then share it, post it, and that furthers the message," he said.

A message being shared through murals in 40 states and an estimated 43 countries across the globe.

The piece will be unveiled Thursday at 11 a.m.

