County-by-county resources for renters facing eviction

Resources are still available for Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast residents still struggling to pay their rent.

Palm Beach County

Applications are being accepted for the rental assistance program in Palm Beach County.

Rental assistance is only available for households that have been impacted by COVID-19 either directly or indirectly. You can apply by going to rentalassistancepbc.org.

Households that have not lost income due to COVID-19 can now apply for electric and utility services.

The Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County offers free legal assistance. They can be reached at 561-655-8944 Ext. 328

St. Lucie County

Rental assistance is also still available for residents in St. Lucie County.

The county's Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides up to twelve months of financial assistance that can be used for rent (past due, current month), up to three months of future rent if funding is available and utilities.

Applicants requesting utility assistance may only request for utilities in arrears (past due) and the current month due at the time the application is approved, with proof of current or past due bills.

Individuals and households residing in Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, St. Lucie Village and other unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County may apply for assistance.

For more information about these programs, who qualifies and how to apply visit the Recover St. Lucie website.

Martin County

Rental and utility assistance in Martin County is being facilitated through the Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance (OUR) Florida Program.

OUR Florida provides renters who qualify with relief on unpaid rent and utility bills, and supports landlords and utilities with relief on lost revenue to support their continued recovery.

The county says the program focuses on low-income renters whose household income is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), which varies by county. The program will prioritize renters with income at or below 50% AMI and/or families who have experienced unemployment within the past 90 days.

Martin County's Housing Program works to meet the housing needs of the low, and moderate-income households in the county. Call (772) 288-5456 to learn more about assistance.

Indian River County

The Housing and Rental Assistance office in Indian River County is located at 1800 27th St., Building B, in Vero Beach.

Office hours are Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents with questions about housing and rental assistance should call (772) 226-4360 or email at rmiller@ircgov.com.

Okeechobee County

Officials in Okeechobee County are directing residents who are struggling to pay your rent or utility bills to the Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance (OUR) Florida Program.

OUR Florida provides renters who qualify with relief on unpaid rent and utility bills and supports landlords and utilities with relief on lost revenue to support their continued recovery.

Anyone in Florida who is a renter, low-income or lost income during the pandemic, is behind on payments, or at risk of falling behind on payments may be eligible for assistance.

