Advertisement

Give A Child A Book: How you can donate to improve childhood literacy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Right now, you can get books into the hands of young local readers through the WPTV “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign.”

Some of those books will go to the Building Better Readers program, an effort by the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

Third grader Cayson Koeppen has been paired with tutor Elyse Gerber for more than a year in the program. He had struggled with reading and the program has made an enormous difference.

Over a Zoom call, Koeppen reads a “Nate the Great” book to Gerber. She prompts him with certain questions along the way to gauge his reading comprehension and ability.

“We want to understand what the punctuation marks mean, right, and what happens when you see a question mark?” she asks the 8-year-old boy.

Koeppen says his confidence has blossomed.

“Yeah I have a feeling I’ve been reading more on my own, I love reading now and I like reading space and more chapter books,” he said.

Building confidence, clarity and comprehension are goals for the hundreds of tutors who help children in more than 20 schools.

“From the time working with them, to see that change that is what makes me feel so great,” Gerber said.

Koeppen says the program works.

“I just love reading now, It’s been a big change, from when I was in first grade to now, third grade,” he said.

While Gerber has a background in early childhood education, but the program seeks people of all backgrounds willing to spend the time.

Contact the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County to volunteer by clicking here.

Right now, for every 5 dollars you donate, you give a local child in need a book through the WPTV and Scripps Howard Foundation "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign." Text WPTV to 345345 click here to donate.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
One-time family friend accused of murdering 23-year-old Stuart mom
Vero Beach police conduct death investigation
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
Unvaccinated tight end back on COVID-19 list after testing positive

Latest News

$1,000 reward offered for information on missing Okeechobee County woman
St. Lucie Public Schools creates quarantine support staff to help students learn from home
City of West Palm Beach to unveil its newest mural
Deputies looking for man who attempted to pick up child from elementary school in St. Lucie County