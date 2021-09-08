Gov. DeSantis' mask mandate ban once again blocked by judge

A circuit judge granted the motion to vacate the stay of Gov. Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban for public schools.

Leon Circuit Judge John Cooper heard arguments on the motion Wednesday morning.

The governor's ban -- requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty -- will now be put on hold for at least the duration of a forthcoming challenge in appellate court.

Following Wednesday's ruling, the governor's press team released the following statement:

"Today we plan to file our emergency motion to reinstate the stay, and we anticipate the appellate court will rule quickly, much like during the school re-opening case last year."

.@GovRonDeSantis press team following today’s ruling: “Today we plan to file our emergency motion to reinstate the stay, and we anticipate the appellate court will rule quickly, much like during the school re-opening case last year.” pic.twitter.com/PdzwFe5M49 — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) September 8, 2021

The back and forth legal battle began after Cooper found the governor's ban unlawful last month following a lawsuit brought by pro-mask parents.

Cooper ruled a 2021 law, the Parents' Bill of Rights, protects a district's choice to install protections like a mask mandate provided the measure meets certain criteria if challenged.

"It has to be reasonable, support a state purpose, has to be narrowly drawn and not otherwise accomplished by other means," Cooper said.

The state immediately filed for an appeal of the decision, triggering an automatic pause on Cooper's order. The state's ban and financial penalties were allowed to resume for at least 13 school districts out of compliance.

DeSantis has maintained his executive order and connected administrative rules are lawful. The Republican governor continues to defend the action as protecting a parent's right to choose what's best for the health and wellbeing of their children.

"Why don't we just empower parents," DeSantis said at a press event last Friday. "Let them make the best decision for their kids, and I think it'll end up working out."

The Wednesday ruling, brought by plaintiffs, determined that the pause can be removed while the appeal process runs its course.

Attorneys challenging the ban said is a major victory since an appeal could last 60 to 90 days.

Scripps Only Content 2021