Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
Deputies looking for man who attempted to pick up child from elementary school in St. Lucie County
One-time family friend accused of murdering 23-year-old Stuart mom
Vero Beach police conduct death investigation

Latest News

A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County...
Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19...
What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Officials: 3 arrests made in condo collapse victim ID thefts