Palm Beach County School District rolling out a mobile vaccination unit

The Palm Beach County School District is taking action to help in the battle against coronavirus.

On Thursday, the school district is launching not only an on campus testing site at Chuck Shaw Technical Center but it's also rolling out a mobile vaccination unit that will visit schools throughout Palm Beach County.

This is in partnership with the Palm Beach County Health Care District and the Florida Department of Health.

The first mobile vaccination unit starts at Jupiter High School on Wednesday from 8 a.m to 11 a.m then it will move over to Dwyer High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The service is for district students, staff and their families.

The vaccines are voluntary and students age 12-17 will need a parent or guardian with them at the time if they want to receive the vaccine.

For COVID-19 rapid tests at Chuck Shaw Tech, testing will be done on a first come first serve basis, no appointment needed.

Doors open are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will run 7 days a week until the end of the month.

A parent or guardian will have to sign a consent form and they'll have to be present if the student is a minor.

At last check, the Palm Beach County School District has reported over 4,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of school in August.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., the district will host a Facebook live to talk about COVID-19 strategies and to give people at home a chance to chime in.

