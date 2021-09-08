Advertisement

Tree planted in Boynton Beach to remember U.S. Navy veteran

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A U.S. Navy Veteran was honored in Boynton Beach on Wednesday. Jason White served with the Navy for 20 years and died of lung cancer in February this year.

During a ceremony at the Tom Kaiser Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park, a tree was planted as a memorial to White.

His 10-year-old son and wife were there.

“My dad, it's hard to describe because he was everything to me,” said his son Ethan White. He said his dad was always there for him. “I knew he was going to protect me because we were close together.”

The Awesome Greyhound Adoptions helped create the memorial for White. The organization pairs veterans with service dogs through Hounds and Heroes.

White’s dog is named Stryker.

Jason White.PNG
“Why dad, because he was in the military, had PTSD so with Stryker there he could be calmer,” said Ethan.

President of AGA Barbara Masi said this was the first time their organization honored a veteran like this.

“This is the first veteran we have lost in this way,” she said. “We wanted a living memorial.”

Masi said they have 12 dogs that are trained and ready to be adopted.

For information on their organization, click here.

