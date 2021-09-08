Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

A new tropical storm formed Wednesday afternoon in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, and it has its sights on the Florida Panhandle.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Mindy had 45 mph winds at 6 p.m.

The storm is moving toward the northeast at 21 mph.

Tropical Storm #Mindy Advisory 1: New Tropical Storm Forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For the Florida Panhandle. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2021

On the forecast track, the center of Mindy is expected to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle later Wednesday and then move offshore of the southeastern United States into the western Atlantic Ocean by Thursday.

Forecasters said little change in strength is expected before Mindy makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case in the next six to twelve hours.

