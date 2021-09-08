Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
One-time family friend accused of murdering 23-year-old Stuart mom
Vero Beach police conduct death investigation

Latest News

20th anniversary of 9/11 event guide for South Florida
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says
Loggerhead Marinelife Center introduces Spanish language programs
COVID breakthrough cases occur in older, sick people