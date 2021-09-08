Tropical Depression Mindy leaves Florida, 2 waves possible to develop

Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, and made landfall on the Florida Panhandle in the evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m., Tropical Depression Mindy winds have decreased to near 35 mph.

Later today, Mindy will move out into the Atlantic and push away from the U.S. over the weekend.

Larry's outerbands are impacting Bermuda this morning. Tropical Storm conditions possible in Bermuda throughout the day today as the center slides east of Bermuda. Larry moves towards Newfoundland as a Cat 1 storm tomorrow, then up towards Greenland and Newfoundland as a strong post-tropical or extratropical system.

Larry should become fully post-tropical by Saturday, after passing by Newfoundland.

An area in the Caribbean has a low chance of development over the next 5 days.

A wave that will eventually emerge off the coast of Africa where it has a medium chance of development.

