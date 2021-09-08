Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall in the Panhandle, still a large hurricane

Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, and made landfall on the Florida Panhandle in the evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center at 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Mindy winds have decreased to near 100 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is moving toward the north-northwest near 16 mph.

MORE: Hurricane Guide | Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm #Mindy Advisory 1: New Tropical Storm Forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For the Florida Panhandle. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2021

On the forecast track, the center of Larry should pass east of Bermuda on Thursday, and move near or over southeastern Newfoundland late Friday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Larry should become fully post-tropical by Saturday, after passing by Newfoundland.

Scripps Only Content 2021