West Palm public library showcasing events on 9/11 attacks

West Palm Beach's main public library is exploring a wide range of topics to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

A series of free programs will reflect on the day while remembering the victims, first responders and people personally affected by the tragedy.

The following programs are open to both adults and children at the Mandel Public Library along Clematis Street:

* September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World

Available throughout September

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

View an educational exhibition from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum detailing the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

Told across 14 posters, the exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

* Do You Remember? 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Available throughout September

Display Case, 1st Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Do you remember where you were on September 11, 2001?

Fill out a form to share your memories in a remembrance display on the first floor. You may also fill out a remembrance ribbon for loved ones who lost their lives in the attacks.

* 9/11 20th Anniversary Movie Series

Saturday, Sept. 11

10 a.m. to noon: "United 93"

1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.: "Reign Over Me"

Auditorium, Third Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE but registration required

Remember 9/11 with two movies that portray the impact of the events. At 10 a.m., the library will show "United 93," a 2006 docudrama thriller that chronicles the events aboard United Airlines flight 93.

At 1 p.m., watch "Reign Over Me," starring Adam Sandler and Don Cheadle as their characters navigate grief and the changes in their lives after the events of 9/11.

For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call (561) 868-7701.

