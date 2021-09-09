Advertisement

A Child’s Home: How you can help foster children in South Florida

Help find homes for local children!
By Megan Hayes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Watch “A Child’s Home” every week and meet a local child looking for a forever home.

You’ll see how you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve. Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

