Crash leads to shooting along Florida's Turnpike in Okeechobee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A two-vehicle crash led to a shooting along Florida's Turnpike in Okeechobee Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:43 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Mile Marker 101.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Ford Crown Victoria, driven by a 44-year-old white female, and an Infinity, driven by a 43-year-old Black female.

FHP said the crash happened when the Crown Victoria traveling in the right lane changed lanes and entered the path of the Infinity traveling on the left lane.

As the collision was taking place, the driver of the Infinity felt her life was in danger and shoot approximately 5 rounds from inside her vehicle towards the Crown Victoria. No rounds hit the Crown Victoria or its driver, officials said. However, the driver was transported by rescue to St. Mary Medical Center due to injuries suffered by the traffic crash.

The crash is pending investigation.

No more information was immediately available.

