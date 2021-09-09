Crews respond to fire at E.R. Bradley's Saloon in West Palm

Multiple fire crews rushed to the scene in downtown West Palm Beach after a popular restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred shortly before 12:15 p.m. at E.R. Bradley's Saloon on Clematis Street.

Officials said one tiki hut was engulfed by flames and spread to another tiki hut.

Battalion Fire Chief Brian Peek said crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Portions of Flagler Drive near Datura Street were closed while crews applied water at the scene.

No restaurant employees or firefighters were hurt.

Peek said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

