Human remains found inside Delray Beach home, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Police are investigating after they say human skeletal remains were found inside a Delray Beach home Thursday.

According to police, the property owner and a property manager entered the home located at 31 S. Swinton Avenue to do renovations and found the human remains inside.

Officers were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

The unknown person has not been identified and was taken to the Palm Beach County Examiner's Office.

No more information was immediately available.

