Advertisement

Loxahatchee school remembers first responders

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thirteen American flags were on display at Frontier Elementary School in Loxahatchee after 13 service members were killed in a bombing attack in Afghanistan.

Aidan Long, a fifth-grader put the flags in the grass to represent the lives lost.

"To respect the soldiers in Afghanistan," he said.

Long and his classmates are also remembering the lives lost on 9/11.

"People need to show their appreciation. There's not enough kindness in the world so we better start it," said Kira Brady.

Gabriella Rowe is also paying tribute.

"Because of 9/11 so all of the first responders, they sacrificed their lives and we really need to show our appreciation for all of them," Rowe added.

baskets.PNG
baskets.PNG

Students were also writing notes to first responders in the area.

letter.PNG
letter.PNG

"Thank you for all that you do for us," Aidan read out loud his note. "And I put some smiley faces on it."

Notes.PNG
Notes.PNG

John Lindgreen also wrote a card. "Thank you Officer Frank for making our school safe. I hope you know how much that means to my family and me."

Even making baskets.

"The baskets are for the first responders to thank them for all that they have done," Brady said. "They have snacks, delicious snacks."

"At Frontier, we believe in teaching our safety patrols about giving back, community service, patriotism and just recognizing others that do things for us within the community, our country," Sherrie Dulany with Frontier Elementary School said.

Remembering those who lost their lives and thanking the heroes they see every day.

flag.PNG
flag.PNG

"So we recognize the Palm Beach County Fire Station 22 and 26," Dulany said. "The PBSO officers who are out here and we are also this year adding the Westlake emergency room employees because that is our hometown. ER and nurse Andrea and Officer Frank."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida Fish and Wildlife
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home
One-time family friend accused of murdering 23-year-old Stuart mom
Vero Beach police conduct death investigation

Latest News

Woman who lost her husband in 9/11 attacks fights for justice
Report: Riviera Beach police chief ordered city councilman let go
Crash leads to shooting along Florida's Turnpike in Okeechobee
Tree planted in Boynton Beach to remember U.S. Navy veteran