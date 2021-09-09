Advertisement

Military mine found on Indian River County beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The bomb squad is on scene Thursday after residents uncovered a military mine on an Indian River County beach, authorities said.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said the ordinance was found against a sea wall in the South Beach area of North Hutchinson Island.

"A secondary device cap was brought back by roadway by one of the residents," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

The neighboring St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is on scene, and no residents are being evacuated at this time.

No other details have been released.

