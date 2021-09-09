Advertisement

North Palm Beach implements vacation rental registration

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Village leaders in North Palm Beach have implemented a new registration program for vacation rental owners. The Village is now among a handful of other Palm Beach County municipalities including Juno Beach and Wellington that have recently passed similar rules and regulations.

Village leaders hope the new policy will help curb loud noise complaints and parking issues receive over the summer.

The program requires all vacation rental owners to register their property by October 1, 2021 and pay an annual fee of $600.

Community Development Director, Jeremy Hubsch said the funds will go toward staff salaries to cover the cost of routine inspections.

In addition to the registration fee, owners are also now required to:

  • Limit parking spaces to one per bedroom (no more than six cars allowed)
  • Show proof of tax payments to Palm Beach County
  • Designate someone to be on call 24/7 in case there's an emergency

As for restrictions, the program prohibits street and swale parking. It also limits the number of people that are allowed to stay in a home to two people per bedroom and two additional people.

To learn more about the new rules and regulations, click here and scroll down to page 61.

