OSHA to open investigation into lightning strike death of roofer

A roofer was struck by lightning in Lakewood Ranch
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a 19-year-old roofer who was struck by lightning earlier this week.

The incident occurred Tuesday. Jesus Olvera-Aguilar was on the roof of a home on Skip Jack Loop, when his brother, who was also on the roof, heard a loud bang. The brother turned around and saw his brother lying on the roof unconscious and not breathing.

Neighbors performed CPR until first responders arrived. Olvera-Aguilar was pronounced deceased on scene. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office told ABC7 that the incident was being treated as accidental and that all signs pointed to a lightning strike.

A U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson confirmed the probe to ABC7. “OSHA has opened an inspection into the tragic death of this young worker. The Agency has investigated prior work-related events involving lightning strikes in the State of Florida and throughout the Southeast,” he said in a statement.

OSHA has released a guidebook on lightning safety to use when working outdoors. You can view that document below:

OSHA by Melissa R. on Scribd

