Riviera Beach councilman to address arrest

RIVIERA BEACH -- A Riviera Beach city council member is breaking his silence tonight about his arrested for potential domestic battery only to be ordered un-arrested by the chief of police.

The news conference was called after Contact 5 obtained a second security video that shows Douglas Lawson apparently dragging a woman out of a vehicle at the Marina Grande condominium garage in the early morning hours on Aug. 29.

A previous video showed what appears to be an altercation with the same woman inside an elevator of the complex where Lawson lives.

Surveillance video in domestic battery arrest of Riviera Beach Councilman Douglas Lawson

But while Lawson will address the media at 7:30 p.m. at his business office, the police chief again refused to comment to Contact 5 on his decision to order the councilman released on Aug. 29 without being charged.

Police Chief Nathan Osgood last week fired the captain who signed off on the police report that found probable cause to charge Lawson. City Manager Jonathan Evans has also declined to comment.

“I don’t know how Chief Osgood looks himself in the mirror every day, I’ll tell you that right now,” said John Kazanjian, president of the Palm Beach Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association.

The police union is calling for Osgood to be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after he fired Captain Rochelet Commond, the 15-year veteran who signed off on the arrest report.

Commond has also filed a whistleblower complaint with the city.

West Palm Beach attorney Gregg Lerman said that he has never heard of someone being unarrested for domestic battery. He said the average citizen would have to spend the night in jail.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a client unarrested,” Lerman said. “Did he get a favor? Yes. Does it look bad? Yes. Was it probably the right thing under circumstances that he not be arrested? I lean towards yes.”

Osgood, who refused to answer Contact 5’s questions, did speak to The Palm Beach Post, refuting that releasing Lawson was about favoritism. He claimed that the evidence didn’t support an arrest.

The police union, though, said Commond was fired because he didn’t tailor the police report to Osgood’s demands.

“There was sufficient evidence to effect an arrest for domestic battery. They wanted that removed,” Kazanjian said.

Lawson’s fellow councilmember, Sylvia Lanier, is calling for an outside investigation into the un-arrest.

In the meantime, organizers of the Stiletto Awards, a domestic violence awareness gala and awards ceremony, plan to honor Lawson at an event on Saturday night.

