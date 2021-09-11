Advertisement

9/11 remembrance ceremony and walk held in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
More than 1,000 people turned out for the remembrance ceremony and walk hosted by the United Way of Martin County on Saturday.

Americorps Seniors volunteers distributed 2,977 American flags and asked participants to pay it forward to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

The program included a walk across Veterans Memorial bridge led by Martin County Fire Rescue.

