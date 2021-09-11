He was last seen near north FAU campus
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing teen Friday evening.
Victor Guiterrez was last seen near the north FAU campus riding a black mid-size bicycle.
He was wearing a white shirt and camo shorts.
"He is #missing and we are starting to worry," said PBSO in a tweet.
Anyone who knows Victor's whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3600.
