He was last seen near north FAU campus

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing teen Friday evening.

Victor Guiterrez was last seen near the north FAU campus riding a black mid-size bicycle.

He was wearing a white shirt and camo shorts.

"He is #missing and we are starting to worry," said PBSO in a tweet.

Anyone who knows Victor's whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3600.

