QB debate continues as No. 13 Florida routs USF 42-20

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
No. 13 Florida tuned up for the start of Southeastern Conference play with a 42-20 rout of overmatched South Florida that may — or may not — have answered the question of whether starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson is best suited to run the Gators offense.

The quarterbacks shared playing time for the second straight week, with each having his way in the opening half against a USF defense that allowed touchdowns on five consecutive possessions after producing a three-and-out to start the game.

Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for another, but also tossed two interceptions.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets past South Florida linebacker Brian Norris on an...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets past South Florida linebacker Brian Norris on an 80-yard touchdown run during the second half of a game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Richardson ran for 115 yards and one touchdown while throwing for 152 yards and two scores.

